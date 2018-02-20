Thinking of an EV? Ask the Man Who Owns One

So as time goes by, I’m following the Bolt EV technology because I really enjoy driving electric vehicles and I am truly an EV enthusiast. I am always looking for new stuff because we are at a time in history when things are changing very, very quickly. Our environment’s changing quickly, and our technology’s adapting, and again, I realize that I have to be the change. So as soon as Chevy opens the Bolt EV order book in October (2016) I place mine. I follow the entire process from ordering through manufacturing to the transporting to the dealer. It arrives January 13th (2017) and in the meantime several other things have come together: I just got married; and I got a new job with the State of Oregon in Salem. My new circumstances called for a second car, so we decided to keep the Volt and it will be the wife’s car for driving around Portland. I will drive the Bolt EV for the daily commute to Salem.

GLJ – Was the Bolt EV’s 200+ mile range a big factor in your decision to go with the Bolt EV? I guess we have to couple that with the price, since you can get that range and more with a Tesla, but at twice the price.

Rich – I’m not the Governor of the State of Oregon. I work for the State of Oregon and it’s not a Tesla salary. So, I got the Bolt EV because 1) I’d been following it, 2) I was getting married and I needed a second vehicle, and 3) I knew I had the Volt which is basically a hybrid and there was no reason why the next vehicle couldn’t be totally electric. Plus I prefer driving electric. It’s a better experience and most people don’t realize that GM deigned the control system of the Bolt EV to make it extremely aggressive driving. If you want to be a road warrior in that car, you can do that. It is very stable. It is very, very fun to drive. It looks small on the outside, but it’s huge on the inside. You sit high, and there is lots of glass. It feels like you are driving an SUV.