Portland VegFest

Oct. 20-21 Exhibit Hall A Portland Convention Center.
FEATURES
- Notable speakers, experts and authors to discuss topics in health and nutrition; environmentalism; and animal welfare and compassion
- Food exhibitors/product sampling
- Exhibitor sales, including restaurant area
- Classes for easy entry to a healthy plant-based diet
- Cooking Demos
- Bookstore
- Family Activities Area
- Teen Activities Area
- Veg Lifestyle Product and Services Exhibitors
- Cruelty-Free Fashion & Beauty Exhibitors
- Nonprofit Organization Exhibitors
- Inclusive to everyone!
Speak Your Mind