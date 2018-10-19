Portland VegFest

Oct. 20-21 Exhibit Hall A Portland Convention Center.
FEATURES
  • Notable speakers, experts and authors to discuss topics in health and nutrition; environmentalism; and animal welfare and compassion
  • Food exhibitors/product sampling
  • Exhibitor sales, including restaurant area
  • Classes for easy entry to a healthy plant-based diet
  • Cooking Demos
  • Bookstore
  • Family Activities Area
  • Teen Activities Area
  • Veg Lifestyle Product and Services Exhibitors
  • Cruelty-Free Fashion & Beauty Exhibitors
  • Nonprofit Organization Exhibitors
  • Inclusive to everyone!
