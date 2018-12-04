Organicology Conference 2019

by

February 14- 16 2019 Hilton Downtown Portland

The organic food and agriculture community will come together for the sixth biennial ORGANICOLOGY conference, considered to be the largest gathering for organic farmers, activists, policy experts, educators, retailers and sustainable organizations in the Pacific Northwest. Organicology offers a unique educational curriculum that unites the organic food community in advancing knowledge and addressing challenges and accomplishments in the organic food industry.

Keynote Speakers include Winona LaDuke, Patrick Holden and a farmer keynote panel including Zoë Bradbury of Valley Flora Farm, Thomas Whittle of Wild Cow, LLC, and Dick Piexoto of Lakeside Organic Gardens.

Organicology’s unique interactive format gives an in-depth look at the organic food movement. The curriculum features multiple daylong intensives, Friday workshops, industry networking, an organic seed swap, and entertainment. Saturday is dedicated to the Organic Exhibition—the largest organic trade show in the Northwest, featuring more than 100 exhibitors, ranging from midsize family farms, breweries and food manufacturers to advocacy and education groups and so much more!

Conference registration is available online at www.organicology.org.

Organicology is designed by Organically Grown Company, Oregon Tilth, Organic Seed Alliance and Sustainable Food Trade Association.