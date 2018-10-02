Go Green Portland 2018

by

Join us @GoGreenPDX sustainability conference, along with a diverse set of stakeholders from the Portland region. October 10, 2018 at the Gerding Theater in The Armory 128 NW 11th Ave.

The GoGreen Conference, created and organized by Social Enterprises, is a sustainability learning experience for business and government decision-makers. Featuring regionally targeted content and recognized leaders from the community, GoGreen works across industry silos to foster peer-to-peer learning and collaborative solutions. We believe sustainability in the business setting is a powerful and indispensable tool for navigating the tumultuous waters of today’s global economy and solving our climate woes. Our mission is to empower attendees with the strategies, tools and connections to green their organizations with profitability in mind.

For more information: https://is.gd/i0N245