The Fix-It Fair is a FREE City of Portland event where you can learn simple ways to save money and connect with resources. Join your neighbors and talk to the experts about how to spend less and stay healthy. Save the dates below for next season of Portland Fix-It Fairs. Bring an item for repair.

Fair hours 9:30am-2:30pm

Saturday January 26, 2019

Ockley Green Middle School 6031 N Montana Ave, Portland, OR

Saturday February 23, 2019

Floyd Light Middle School 10800 SE Washington St, Portland, OR

Learn from experts in the fields of home energy conservation and weatherization, gardening, health, household finance and other topics.

Free bike tune-ups & flat tire repair

Free Lunch

Free lead blood testing

Free giveaways

Free professional childcare

For more Info: fixitfair@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4309 with questions.