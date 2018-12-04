The Fix-It Fair is a FREE City of Portland event where you can learn simple ways to save money and connect with resources. Join your neighbors and talk to the experts about how to spend less and stay healthy. Save the dates below for next season of Portland Fix-It Fairs. Bring an item for repair.
Fair hours 9:30am-2:30pm
Saturday January 26, 2019
Ockley Green Middle School 6031 N Montana Ave, Portland, OR
Saturday February 23, 2019
Floyd Light Middle School 10800 SE Washington St, Portland, OR
Learn from experts in the fields of home energy conservation and weatherization, gardening, health, household finance and other topics.
Free bike tune-ups & flat tire repair
Free Lunch
Free lead blood testing
Free giveaways
Free professional childcare
For more Info: fixitfair@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4309 with questions.
