Repair Clark County

Free community events where skilled volunteer ‘fixers’ lend their skills to participants who bring in their broken items for repair.

Tues. Jan. 15th 5-7 pm Retails Thrift Store 5000 E. 4th Plain Blvd

Tues. Feb. 12th 6-9 pm Smith Tower Apts. 515 Washington St.

Tues.March 27th 5-7 pm Vancouver Community Library 901 C St.

The goal of the events is to keep stuff out of the landfill, conserve resources, save money, and share skills throughout the community.

What to Bring

Bring your bicycles, clothing, small home appliances, small electronics, jewelry, or tools/knives that need sharpening, and fixers will try to repair them or help you fix them! Attendees may bring one item each and must be present during the repair. If multiple items are brought, you will need to re-enter the line for your additional item after one repair is completed. Attendees are encouraged to bring replacement parts (i.e. cords, zippers) specific to their broken item for fixers to use in the repair. Please only bring items small enough to be easily carried by one person, and do not bring any items that are leaking, dangerous, dirty or have a strong odor.

Experienced fixers will try to repair or mend your items and can sometimes teach you how to fix them. There are no guarantees an item can be fixed, or that attempting to fix it won’t break it even more, but fixers will be available to diagnose problems and offer their best, unbiased advice. Volunteers will provide free diagnosis and repair skills, and replacement parts may be available for sale at a low cost (i.e. cords, spark plugs).

For more info: Repairclarkcounty.org Phone: 360-882-0936 x224 Email: repair@columbiasprings.org