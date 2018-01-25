Writ in Stone – The Cemetery as Historian

No two cemeteries are alike. Nobody is buried in more than one place and, consequently, every cemetery is unique, with its own grouping of the once-living unlike any other on the planet. Each of those bodies has a story and, when gathered and shared, they make up the history of a community, creating the sense of place so vital to the experience of belonging because you know more about where you are.

Curiosity is often piqued by how those bodies got buried in the first place – how they died – something rarely specified on the headstone and rarely even hinted at, a mystery inspired by graves as one walks by, reading and imagining an earlier time. Five little headstones all in a row with the same surname, short lives and close death years imply a disease that took a family’s children; a couple with the same death date suggests an accident or a murder. Headlines at the time, now buried at the library.

More interesting than most modes of death are the stories many of those bodies lived before they got there. Every community has a history. It has founders, the people who did the “ firsts” of a thing (or the often-unsung folk who did the “seconds” and “thirds”, ensuring the “ firsts” continued long enough to be remembered). Someone built the first streets, created the first park, and started the first school. Somebody pushed for the first bus and set up the first bicycle shop – back when those were just being invented! There are as many firsts in a community as there are things to have started, and many of those firsters – especially before the mid-twentieth century, when we often died where we’d lived – are buried in the community’s back-yard, waiting for someone to wonder intently enough to learn more.

Writ in Stone – The Headwaters of Community History

Those stories are now dispersed throughout the person’s former world, in personal records like memories, diaries, letters, awards, photos (and now YouTube and Facebook!); in news media and biographies; and they fill the shelves, drawers, closets and walls of basements, attics, museums and institutional halls. Fortunately, most of those stories have a tangible starting point: a marker in a cemetery – made of granite, marble or local quarried rock – with at least a name and some dates “writ in stone”, and that’s a great place to begin.

When I do my cemetery-as-classroom talks to students, I remind educators how useful a cemetery is for conveying community history. It’s easy to point students at the headstones and tell them to “ find the biggest ones.” Once that’s done, they’ll have a list of founding community members, with headstone names that correspond to streets, parks, schools and more, linking up their daily experiences with those in the past who made their present what it is. It’s a short leap to the history museum, interviewing local newspaper editors, and elders in fraternal groups and public organizations like the genealogical society, American Legion, Oddfellows, and others with a century or more under their belts who are eager to share early stories about those who shaped the cities they serve.