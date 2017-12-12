Study Finds ‘Rollie Pollies’ Remove Heavy Metals From Soil, Protects Groundwater

Turns out a little bug we don’t think of much is one of the best protectors of soil ever imaginable. Read on to find out more!

Turn over a brick or a board lying in the yard and underneath you may find a collection of pill bugs scurrying about. Also known as “rollie pollies” or wood- lice, these grey-colored creatures can be found in many dark, moist environments feeding on decaying matter.

Actually, these critters are not bugs at all. They are crustaceans and more closely resemble crabs and shrimp, not insects. They are characterized by their ability to roll up into a ball when they feel threatened.