Stream Team’s 19th Annual Earth Day Fest

Salmon Creek Regional Park April 21, 2018 10am to 2pm

Ride your bike or stroll down the Salmon Creek Green- way to enjoy free children’s activities, wildlife shows, salmon releases and more!

Clark Public Utilities’ StreamTeam is hosting its 19th Annual Earth Day Fest in partnership with Clark County Vegetation Management. Free fun and games for the whole family along with interactive nature demonstrations and entertainment will take place from 10 am to 2 pm near Klineline Pond.

You can also register in advance to plant trees from 8:30 am to 1 pm