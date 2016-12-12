Sustainability In Business:

by

How Technology Has Helped Corporations Go Green

Corporations are stereotypically not seen as good proponents for the environment. However, many people are seeing the advantages of running a large company that helps the environment. They are proud to be more sustainable and less worried about printing paper and paying high energy bills. It is important to invest in several technologies that will keep your business green and sustainable.

Computer-Based Communications

It is no longer necessary to send letters and thick catalogs through the mail. Electronic communication makes it easy to send your message to millions of people without wasting one sheet of paper. Computer-based technology is the easiest way that corporations are saving the environment. Communicate with other computers through an interconnected system of networks. Luckily businesses like Ottawa network management can help you find software tools to make the work easier. Networks open more lines of communication among businesspeople, so they get more work done at long distances without meeting in person.

Recycling

Office buildings are notorious for consuming large amounts of paper. In a typical office, there are printers, copy machines and large stacks of papers. If you own a typical business, you print out all types of documents from legal contracts to billing statements. Recycling is the way to feel less guilty about using paper. Even if office workers use ten stacks of paper every day, they do not waste one sheet when they recycle. Recycling bins are found inside of most commercial buildings and donation centers are found in many business districts.

Renewable Energy

You will find a long list of corporations that actively invest in renewable energy. Some of the technologies include solar panels, windmills, biofuels and geothermal heating. Solar energy is the most widely used trend with many companies running solely on solar power.

Green Building Technology

Major companies are working with developers to construct environmentally friendly buildings. Green building technology includes the use of solar panels to reduce the use of nonrenewable energy and cut electricity costs. Building designers use biodegradable paints that can be safely flushed down the toilet and recycled wood that is made to preserve forests.

Working for the environment has many benefits for corporations and small businesses. Workers reduce the costs of the building’s energy bills, receive tax discounts and promote the advancements of green technologies. The old corporate trend of being green is becoming a new one. Corporations will continue to invest in the value of green technology.