Wanted Artwork, Poems & Artwork

Now accepting submissions! Honoring Our Rivers publishes student (K-college) artworks, photos, poems, and prose (including those in foreign languages) inspired by rivers and watersheds of the Pacific Northwest. We invite all students, guardians, and educators to also participate in our themed section, which will center on Tribes of the Pacific Northwest and their ancestral and present-day relationships to rivers.

HOW: See the submission guidelines at http://honoringourrivers.org/submit/. They encourage online submissions to help reduce paper use, but you’re welcome to mail your: Willamette Partnership c/o Honoring Our Rivers, 4640 SW Macadam Ave, Ste. 50, Portland, OR, 97239. They do not return original artwork unless you request so; sometimes submissions become part of a rotating art exhibit.

DEADLINE: Earth Day, April 22, 2018

ABOUT: Honoring Our Rivers (HOR) is a project of Willamette Partnership, a Portland-based conservation nonprofit. HOR encourages students to reflect on their relationship to watersheds through the creative arts and supports outdoor environmental education.

For more info: www.honoringourrivers.org