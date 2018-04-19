Oregon Tradeswomen’s 26th Annual Career Fair

by

Saturday, May 19, 2018 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

NECA-IBEW Electrical Training Center

16021 NE Airport Way Portland, OR 97230

Oregon Tradeswomen announces its 26th annual Career Fair, offering an introduction to the jobs, skills, and benefits of a career in the skilled construction trades. Learn skills in hands-on workshops, try out tools, meet employers, meet successful tradeswomen, make things to take home, and find out about career training opportunities.

Past workshops have included: Wire a Light and Switch, Climb a Utility Pole, Operate Heavy Equipment, Learn the Basics of Welding, Build a Birdhouse, Learn about Solar and Wind Power, Green Roofing, Green Carpeting techniques, and many more.

Oregon Tradeswomen’s annual Career Fair offers career seekers an unparalleled opportunity to learn about and access opportunities to earn while they learn without the debt of college.

FREE admission, parking, onsite childcare, and shuttle transportation from the Gateway transit center

Dads & Daughters coffee and refreshments event 1:00 – 2:00 pm -Tradeswomen Fashion Show at 12:00 pm

For more info: www.tradeswomen.net or 503.335.8200 x 21