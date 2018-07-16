Mother Earth News Fair 2018

by

Mother Earth News Fair

Aug 4th and 5th

Linn County Fair Grounds Albany, OR

This is our 7th year of participating in the Mother Earth News Fair and we look forward to it all year!

150 exhibitors and over 100 workshops along with a line up of exciting and informative speakers.

Come away with ideas and inspiration for your lifestyle, home and property.

If you are familiar with the Mother Earth Magazine here is an opportunity to have it come to life through the vendors and speakers.

Come for the day or stay for the weekend. You won’t run out of interesting workshops and speakers.

Interested in exhibiting at one of the Mother Earth News Fairs https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/exhibit/

Find us by the Mother Earth News Stage at booth 3001 and say hi.

For more information and to find the schedule of speakers https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/oregon/