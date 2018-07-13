by

Healing Power of Cannabis Conference

Vermont College of Fine Arts

Montpelier, VT

September 15 – 16, 2018

“Aiding Health Care Providers, Medical Professionals, Herbalists, Growers and the General Public make responsible, effective, and educated decisions regarding the medicinal applications of Cannabis”

Attendees will learn from expert presenters in over 20 workshops focused primarily on medicinal applications, organic cultivation, and preparation of high-quality medicinal Cannabis products.

There will be the opportunity to delve more deeply into the subject with several post-conference intensives offered the following Monday.

Over 15 presenters including: Donald Abrams, MD; Rochelle Baca, Herbalist; Eleanor Kuntz, Ph.D.; Jody Noe, MS,ND; Ethan Russo, MD; Dustin Sulak, DO; and many more!

In Association with Jane Bothwell & The Dandelion Herbal Center

& Rosemary Gladstar of Sage Mountain.

For more info: medicinalcannabisconference.com