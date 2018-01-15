City of Portland Fix it Fairs 2018

by

The Fix-It Fair is a FREE City of Portland event where you can learn simple ways to save money and connect with resources. Join your neighbors and talk to the experts about how to spend less and stay healthy.

Save the dates below for next season of Portland Fix-It Fairs. Bring an item for repair

Fair hours 9:30am-3:00pm

Saturday January 27, 2018

George Middle School‚

10000 N Burr Ave‚ Portland, OR

Saturday February 24, 2018

Madison High School‚

2735 NE 82nd Ave‚ Portland, OR

Learn from experts in the fields of home energy conservation and weatherization, gardening, health, household finance and other topics.

Free bike tune-ups & flat tire repair

Free Lunch

Free lead blood testing

Free giveaways

Free professional childcare

For more Info:: fixitfair@portlandoregon.gov

503-823-4309 with questions.