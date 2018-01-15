City of Portland Fix it Fairs 2018

The Fix-It Fair is a FREE City of Portland event where you can learn simple ways to save money and connect with resources. Join your neighbors and talk to the experts about how to spend less and stay healthy.
Save the dates below for next season of Portland Fix-It Fairs. Bring an item for repair
Fair hours 9:30am-3:00pm
Saturday January 27, 2018
George Middle School‚
10000 N Burr Ave‚ Portland, OR
Saturday February 24, 2018
Madison High School‚
2735 NE 82nd Ave‚ Portland, OR
Learn from experts in the fields of home energy conservation and weatherization, gardening, health, household finance and other topics.
Free bike tune-ups & flat tire repair
Free Lunch
Free lead blood testing
Free giveaways
Free professional childcare
For more Info:: fixitfair@portlandoregon.gov
503-823-4309 with questions.
Speak Your Mind