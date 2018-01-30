Become a Certified MASTER RECYCLER

by

Learn from the experts.



Connect with others. Make a difference. Take an eight-week course on the latest informa- tion on consumption and recycling. Then, promise to volunteer 30 hours to share what you learned with neighbors, coworkers and community.

WHAT: Clackamas County course and volunteer program

WHEN: Eight consecutive Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. in April and May 2018

WHERE: Clackamas County Bldg., 150 Beavercreek Rd., Oregon City

COST: $50 fee

Partial and full scholarships are available without extra application requirements

Deadline for applications is early March 2018. The Master Recycler Program is committed to providing equal access and will arrange for special accommodation, interpretation or translation.

Details and application: www.masterrecycler.org