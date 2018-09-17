19th Annual BirdFest and Bluegrass Celebration

by

October 5-7 Ridgefield, Washington

2018 marks the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the most powerful and important bird-protection law ever passed. In honor of this milestone, National Geographic, the National Audubon Society, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and BirdLife International will join forces with more than 100 other organizations and millions of people around the world to celebrate 2018 as the “Year of the Bird.”

For more info: https://ridgefieldfriends.org/news/birdfest-bluegrass-2018-schedule-events/