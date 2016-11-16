Work for a USDA Certified Organic Facility

by

Essential Wholesale and Labs: http://www.essentialwholesale.com/ is hiring customer service representatives for their natural and organic cosmetic company. Use your people skills to help small businesses and entrepreneurs build their indie skincare and body care business. We are a USDA Certified Organic facility and we love our customers! You’ll talk on the phones, communicate through email, and connect via live chat with our customers and the community. Apply here: http://erep.com/e/30247/job/