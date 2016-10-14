Are You Ready for the EcoChallenge?

by

Small Actions Add Up to Real Change

The Northwest Earth Institute invites you to take on a personal sustainability challenge, and join thousands of other par- ticipants as they prove that small actions add up to real change during the 2016 EcoChallenge.

The EcoChallenge provides the tools and inspiration to turn intention into action, and gives you an easy, fun way to reduce your impact on the planet, while contributing to a healthy, vibrant, and sustainable future.

The idea is simple: EcoChallengers choose their challenge, set their goals then take action for two weeks. The social support created by participating with thousands of others, along with friendly competition and earning points for success, can turn actions into habit. The ultimate goal is to discover how taking action to reduce their impact and improve their communi- ties, is simpler than they thought.

For over 20 years, NWEI has made change more possible, more social, and more fun by helping people connect with their communities and take action, together.

EcoChallenge inspires participants to renew their commitment to green living. As Audrey, a participant in the 2015 EcoChallenge, said, “The EcoChallenge gave me a concrete reason to pay attention to what I am doing. I already do quite a few things with the environment in the back of my mind. This helped me get it to the front of my mind. My challenge had to do with energy efficiency, so I had specific goals associated with that. But I also noticed that I was mentally more present when I went to the farmer’s market, put kitchen scraps in the compost pile, bought organic, picked from my garden, saved water, and so forth.”

EcoChallenge launched in 2010, and over time new categories and actions have been added to give participants even more ways to take action and create an impact. A nature challenge was added in 2015 and this year NWEI is adding a simplicity challenge, which encourages participants to simplify their lives as a way to reduce their impact on Earth. Other challenges are in the areas of energy, waste, water, transportation, community, simplicity, nature or food (or “choose your own” for those who want to take on a creative challenge.)

The EcoChallenge is free and open to everyone. Participants can sign up as a team captain and engage their workplace, school, neighborhood or community, or join the NWEI Community Team.

Are you up for the Challenge?

For more info: https://nwei.org/

Kerry Lyles is the Northwest Earth Institute’s Development & Communications Director and has been with NWEI since 2008. Kerry participates in the EcoChallenge with her family each fall, taking on challenges from car-free transportation to zero waste living over the years. This year her family of four will attempt a “buy nothing EcoChallenge”, and will endeavor to discover creative ways to reduce and reuse while avoiding any non-food purchases during the challenge.