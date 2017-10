by

Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15, 2017

Exhibit Hall and Speaker Rooms: 10am-6pm

Oregon Convention Center – Exhibit Hall A

Speakers, exhibitors, food samples, cooking demos, book store, family activities, fashion and beauty, Veg lifestyle product and service exhibitors. $10 for a single day or $17 for a two-day pass.

Exhibitor list https://nwveg.org/vegfest-sponsors-exhibitors-2017

Speakers and presentations: https://nwveg.org/vegfest-program-2017