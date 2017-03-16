PGE World Trade Center Earth Day Event

by

Tuesday April 18th from 11-1

The fifth annual event, in the covered outdoor 2WTC Plaza, will feature almost 50 vendors, and opportunities to recycle your personal paperwork, batteries and electronic gadgets.

The event is free and open to everyone, so invite your friends and family members to join you in celebrating Earth Day.

The 2017 lineup includes organizations that promote PGE’s People, Planet, Performance efforts including energy efficiency, alternative transportation, natural resource preservation, and ways to volunteer and give back to the community. This year’s event again features free shredding of personal documents, bike tune-ups, perennial passalong, and neighborhood restaurant food samples.

2WTC Plaza is located at 25 SW Salmon St. Portland