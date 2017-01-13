Organicology: The Study of a Sustainable Food Future

by

The organic food and agriculture community will come together on February 2-4, 2017 at the Portland Hilton Downtown for the fifth biennial ORGANICOLOGY conference, considered to be the largest gathering for organic farmers, activists, policy experts, educators, retailers and sustainable organizations in the Pacific Northwest.

Keynote Speakers

Mas Masumoto, Masumoto Family Farm

Mas is an organic farmer on the Masumoto Family Farm in Fresno, California, and the author of ten books.

Eric Holt-Giménez, Ph.D.,

Eric is the executive director of Food First/The Institute for Food and Development Policy.

Nikki Silvestri, Live Real/People’s Grocery

Nikki is an author and the co-founder and CEO of Silvestri Strategies, a project design and management firm working to support thriving communities, economies, and natural environments.

Organicology’s format gives an in-depth look at the organic food movement. The curriculum features multiple daylong intensives, Friday workshops, industry networking, an organic seed swap, and entertainment. Saturday is dedicated to the Organic Exhibition with more than 100 exhibitors, ranging from small family farms, breweries and food manufacturers to advocacy and education groups.

Conference registration is available online at www.organicology.org with complete conference information, including the schedule of intensives, workshops, receptions and live entertainment. A small number of farmer discounts are available.

For more info: www.organicology.org or organic@tilth.org or call (503) 378-0690