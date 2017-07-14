by

OSEIA wants the solar message to be clear, we cannot be stopped!

July 20th 3p to 6p The Breathe Building 2305 SE 50th Ave. Portland

The Oregon Solar Celebration will feature a rally for solar and clean energy because the Oregon legislature fell short in their support for clean energy last week. On the sunny side, we can celebrate all that solar and clean energy are doing now and in the future!

