Sept. 9-17, 2017

National Drive Electric Week is the world’s largest celebration of the electric car. Last year we had 235 events with 120,000 attendees across 46 states, 7 provinces, and 7 countries. This year will be bigger and planning is now well underway. NDEW is a unique opportunity to learn about electric cars, drive them, and talk to current drivers about their experiences.

NDEW is always free for attendees—but it is not free to put on. Planning an event this size takes a big commitment of staff time and resources. Plan to join us at one of our local events!

For more info and to find events near you: https://driveelectricweek.org/events.php