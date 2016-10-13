Junk Bonanza Portland

October 13, 2016 by Leave a Comment

Junk BonanzaArtisan repurposed pieces and vintage finds.

An indoor, juried vintage market for purveyors and shoppers of vintage finds, antiques, architectural
gallery_17-300x300 salvage, artisan-repurposed and upcycled goods! All artfully arrayed for a best-of shopping experience! $10 general admission; $25 Early Bird available online at kinassauer.com — allows for two hours prime shopping before the doors open for general admission on opening day and good for re-entry on Saturday!

                                           Tickets $10 per day- Parking $6 per car

Clark County Fair Grounds Ridgefield, WA

 For more info: http://junkbonanza.com

gallery_25gallery_20

 

Filed Under: Blog, event, Events, Lifestyle, Local Notes, Re-Art, reuse Tagged With: ,

Speak Your Mind

*