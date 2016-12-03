Green Festival Expo 2016

by

Back for the 2nd year the Green Festival is the largest and longest-running sustainability event in the US.

December 9th – 11th

Oregon Convention Center Halls B & C

There will be yoga classes, a Family Fun Pavilion for kids and test drives in all-electric/hybrid vehicles.

Featured is the Portland Local Marketplace – shop locally, taste vegan and vegetar ian food, and organic products close to home.

Green Festival offers something for everyone, with the widest selection of products and services to work green, play green and live green from vegan/vegetarian food, fashion and health to energy, construction and design. People can shop and enjoy vegan and vegetarian organic foods, hands-on demos, educational activities and inspirational speakers.

Find unique gifts and stocking stuffers from a wide variety of local sustainable products that are good for your wallet and the planet. Discover the latest green living and plant-based diets, sample local vegan/vegetarian food and enjoy presentations from celebrity chefs and sustainable lifestyle experts.

Friday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

For more info: http://www.greenfestivals.org/portland-2016-dec-9-11.html