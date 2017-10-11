by

Friday, Oct. 13 from 5-7:30 pm

Garden Home Recreation Center

Gymnasium 7475 SW Oleson Rd, Portland

This is a free, family friendly event with topics of interest for everyone including parents, retired folks, apartment dwellers, or homeowners. Exhibitors include: Brooks Design Services, Ecobinary, Eco Shuttle, Green Living Journal, Grocery Getter Organic, H20 at Home, Happy Baby Food, New Season’s Markets, Tualatin Valley Water District, Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District (THPRD), Washington County Recycling, Master Gardeners and Umpqua Bank.

Garden Home Community Library Sustainability + Repair Fair Recycle your electronics with Ecobinary at the event. See an eco-bus courtesy of Eco Shuttle. And of course, the REPAIR FAIR!

A Repair Fair is a free, volunteer-driven event where people with repair skills help fix broken items such as clothing, pants, blenders, mixers, coffee makers, vacuums, bikes and more. Sorry but they can’t do gas-powered equipment, TVs or microwaves. Please registar your item(s) to be repaired here.

Ride & Drive event: For the first time at the Sustainability Fair, attendees can test drive an electric Nissan Leaf, courtesy of Platt Auto. People who’d like to do the test drive are required to bring a driver’s license.

For more info: 503-245-9932

http://www.gardenhomelibrary.org/events/adults/2017/10/13/sustainability-repair-fair