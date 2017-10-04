Birdfest and Bluegrass at Ridgefield Natural Wildlife Refuge

by

BirdFest and Bluegrass Ridgfield National Wildlfe Refuge Ridgfield, WA

October 6, 7, & 8, 2017

The much loved BirdFest and Bluegrass of the past has returned!

Enjoy bluegrass music throughout Ridgefield, with picker’s jamming in businesses, venues, and parks around town. There will be family activities in downtown Ridgefield, as well as an Audubon Live Bird Show, raptor displays, craft stations, and more.

Have you ever seen Sandhill Cranes dance? Visited a Plankhouse? Paddled the water canals through Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge? Kicking off the weekend on Friday, there will be a screening of Love Thy Nature at the Old Liberty Theater. Saturday and Sunday are packed with activities for all ages, all over town! From bird walks and bird language workshops to Sandhill Crane tours and a variety of hikes including: photo, geology, ethnobotany, and an evening hike. There is plenty to do and see! Kayaking and Big Canoe river trips can be reserved in advance by calling the numbers listed on the web site or in the schedule of events.

A special offering that makes our BirdFest unique is the Sandhill Crane tours. Not only do you get to view these unique birds, you get an exclusive opportunity to visit an area of the refuge not usually open to the public.

For more info: https://ridgefieldfriends.org/events/birdfest-bluegrass

Reservations can be made at http://bit.ly/2hoD13E