Are Garden Pests Getting the Best of Your Fruits & Veggies?

If you live in the Pacific Northwest area, you may have started to see pesky garden bugs make a meal out of your fruits and vegetables. Having pests in your garden is more than inconvenient, but with a little extra knowledge, you can get to the bottom of the issue and find a solution to get rid of the destructive critters!

Common Garden Pests in the Pacific Northwest

You don’t have to let common garden pests in the Pacific Northwest ruin your crop! Check out our list below of pests common to the area, so you can know your enemy and better yet, what to do about them!

The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug, originally native to Asia, was accidentally introduced to the United States in 1998, and can currently be found throughout the Pacific Northwest and all around the country. When full grown, these brown-colored bugs can reach one inch in length, and attack fruit plants like:

Apple

Pear

Citrus

Figs

Peaches

This insect can cause substantial damage to fruit plants as well as ornamentals, and can even cause allergic reactions in people who are exposed to them. To keep these stink bugs out of your home, be sure to seal off entry points like windows and doors. If you find these bugs inside, you can vacuum them up or spray them with soapy water. To ward them away from your crops, organic pesticides can help. Some of these natural pesticides include: Diatomaceous Earth, garlic spray, hot peppers, mint, catnip, soapy water, neem oil, and more!

Cabbage Moths

Does your garden play host to lots of yummy, leafy greens? The Cabbage Moth may be the reason why so many of your cabbage, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower are coming up looking like Swiss cheese! To get rid of these moths the organic way, look for their pale green eggs early in the season and remove them from your plant’s leaves.

The Spotted Winged Fly

The Spotted Wing Drosophila, or the Spotted Wing Fly, has become an invasive nuisance in gardens all throughout the Pacific Northwest. This east-Asian fruit fly first appeared in 2008 in California and has since made its way into the Portland and Vancouver areas, affecting soft-fleshed fruits and fruit plants including grapes, cherries, and berries. Insecticide and baited traps seem to work well with this pest. However, more research is still underway.

Mealybug

Mealybugs are common pests in your garden and are characterized by their white puffs that seem to appear almost overnight. Although they may look innocent, these bugs can cause some serious damage to your garden by drinking sap from your trees, weakening plant tissues, and causing premature fruit drop! To get rid of these bugs, you should isolate infected plants and wipe off the bugs with a damp cloth.

Beneficial Bugs for Your Garden

Although bugs are usually nuisances, not all bugs in your garden should be considered pests. Many insects are considered good for your plants and should be left to do their thing. Some of these beneficial bugs include:

Ladybug

Green Lacewing

Bees, wasps, and other pollinating insects

Whatever bugs your garden contains, you can be sure that pests will make their way into it to cause some havoc. However, with a little extra knowledge and a few great tips in your arsenal, you will be prepared to tackle these common Pacific Northwest garden pests quickly so you can have a healthy, beautiful, and fruitful garden all year long.

