American Herbalists 28th Symposium

by

28th Annual Symposium Oregon Garden Resort, Silverton October 5 – 9

The American Herbalists Guild is holding its 28th Annual Symposium, at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, Oregon. The Symposium hosts some of the world’s leading herbal educators delivering cutting edge presentations on a wide range of topics in herbal medicine. The Guild believes that herbs, and herbalists, are much-needed catalysts for positive change in today’s world. Whether in the forest, the clinic, or the streets, herbalism is offering new models of healing to communities everywhere. This annual gathering is dedicated to honoring and exploring the people, plants, and practices that put herbalism in action in so many diverse ways. The Symposium features over 40 lectures, as well as pre- and post-Symposium intensives, and a NEW Virtual Track with sessions ranging from beginning to advanced. Herbal practitioners, medical professionals, herb students, and herbal newcomers will be able to learn from skilled botanists on plant walks, take part in panel discussions, and find out about leading companies in herbal products, education, and more at the Expo Hall.

To register: https://www.americanherbalistsguild.com/sym- posium/registration-and-prices

Email [email protected] with questions or call 617-520-4372