7th Annual Pets-tival

by

Saturday, October 1st 10am

Hollywood Grocery Outlet

4420 NE Hancock St, Portland

This event benefits the Oregon Humane Society with Grocery Outlet matching all proceeds. Visit the information booth to donate and adopt your new best buddy.

Pet Costume Contest Categories for Best, Funniest, and Cutest. Winner receives $25 Grocery Outlet Gift Card

Categories for Best, Funniest, and Cutest. Winner receives $25 Grocery Outlet Gift Card Raffle Raffling off great prizes donated by local businesses

Raffling off great prizes donated by local businesses Dogs for Dogs Hot dog sale 11am – 3pm. 100% of all donations collected will go directly to the Oregon Humane Society

Hot dog sale 11am – 3pm. 100% of all donations collected will go directly to the Oregon Humane Society Barks and Brews Beer tasting – up to 30 breweries 12 noon to 3pm

For more info: Pets-tival 503-282-5248