26th Annual Home and Garden Idea Fair

Clark Public Utilities 26th Annual Home, Garden and Idea Fair

Clark County Event Center

17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, WA

April 28, 29, & 30, 2017

This local tradition features hundreds of home and garden businesses, indoor landscape displays, one of the largest plant sales in Clark County, local farmer’s market vendors and a variety of free hands-on activities for the whole family.

Free Admission $6 Venue Parking or FREE Shuttle Bus

For more information: https://www.clarkpublicutilities.com/event/home-garden-idea-fair/