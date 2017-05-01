20th Annual Plant and Garden Fair

by

The 20th Annual Camas Plant & Garden Fair in Downtown Camas is the day before Mother’s Day. This favorite Spring event will return with all of its color, interest and diversity on Saturday, May 13th from 9am until 4pm. Find a wide array of plants, flowers, trees, garden art, planters, garden furniture, birdhouses, iron works, and a large selection of other locally made and grown products. It’s an opportunity to get something special for Mom or to pick up something for your own garden.

There will be plant and garden vendor experts throughout the fair which will be designated on an Expert List available at the fair’s Info Booth at 4th and Cedar and by yellow flower signs on the expert vendor booths. Experts will include Silver Star Vinery on Growing Clematis; Scented Acres on Attracting Birds and Butterflies; Halfmoon Farm on Beekeeping and Pollinators; The Water Shed on Ponds and Water Plant Gardening; Columbia River Daylily Club on Growing Daylilies; Odd Farms, LLC on flavors and heat levels of Hot Pepper Plants; and Eastfork Nursery on Growing Japanese Maples.

