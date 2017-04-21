18th Annual Earth Day Fest at Salmon Creek

by

Clark County PUC Stream Team’s 18th Annual Earth Day Fest

Salmon Creek Regional Park April 22, 2017 10am to 2pm

Ride your bike or stroll down the Salmon Creek Green- way to enjoy free children’s activities, wildlife shows, salmon releases and more! Clark Public Utilities’ StreamTeam is hosting its 18th Annual Earth Day Fest in partnership with Clark County Vegetation Management. Free fun and games for the whole family, along with interactive nature demonstrations and entertainment will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Klineline Pond. You can also register in advance to plant trees or pull garlic mustard from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact Ashley at [email protected] or 360-992-8585 to find out more or get signed up!