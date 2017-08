August 1st and 2nd at McMenamins Edgefield

2126 SW Halsey Troutdale

Stroll the grounds at Edgefield and find upcycled metal arts, textiles, ceramic art, sculpture, jewelry, and glass art. Visit with over 100 reuse artists whose work consists of at least 80% recycled/reclaimed materials.

See a sampling of the 2017 artists work. http://www.crackedpots.org/2017-crackedpots-artists

For more info: http://www.crackedpots.org/edgefield-art-show/