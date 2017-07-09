by

Saturday July 15th Downtown Hillsboro

The 13th annual Celebrate Hillsboro, brings Hillsboro together on the streets of downtown. Celebrate Hillsboro embraces and invites everyone from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and interests to celebrate innovation, hometown values, green spaces and family-friendly traditions. Be entertained with live music, arts and crafts, free health screenings, eco-friendly activities, and Saturday Farmers’ Market all while gaining access to valuable community information. Presented by Tuality Healthcare.

Find Green Living Journal in the Sustainability Village!

For more info: https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-fun-/special-events-/celebrate-hillsboro