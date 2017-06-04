12th Annual Recycled Arts Festival

by

June 24th and 25th at Esther Short Park in Downtown Vancouver, WA

The Recycled Arts Festival (RAF) started twelve years ago as a way to educate and get the community excited about waste reduction, reuse and recycling in Clark County. It has grown into a huge family event, with more and more artists participating every year.

Check out recycled art wares, help your kids make their own handiwork, relax and listen to music, and get all sorts of info on what you can do to improve the environment!!

Event Schedule Overview

Lineup of local bands on the Main Stage this year. The fun starts at 9:30 on Saturday and 10:30 on Sunday so bring your dancing shoes!

Make recycled instruments and arts & crafts! Be amazed and entertained by our juggler, stiltwalker and clown! Make sure to check out all of the Family Fun activities.

For more information: RecycledArtsFestival.org